20-year-old charged with second-degree murder after Blainville altercation
A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after an altercation in a Blainville home that left another man dead.
The man accused of murder, Adel El Halabi, appeared at the St-Jerome courthouse on Thursday afternoon.
He is accused of killing Mazen El Halabi, a 51-year-old.
The Surete du Quebec have taken over the investigation from Blainville police.
Local police received a 911 call at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday about a person "in crisis" following an altercation at a home owned by Mazen El Halabi on George-Hériot Street in Blainville.
First-responders arrived at the scene and transported at least one person to hospital. Officers arrested Adel and questioned him Wednesday night.
Before dawn on Thursday, a security perimeter was still in place around the house.
With files from The Canadian Press
