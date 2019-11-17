Man turns self into police; partner's body found in Valleyfield home

MONTREAL -- A man is in custody after turning himself into Montreal police for killing his partner.

On Saturday morning the man confessed to Montreal authorities. At 3:00 p.m. Montreal police called the Surete du Quebec precinct in Salaberry-du-Valleyfield, who went to the home on Verner St.

Inside they found the woman, who was unresponsive. A spokesperson for the SQ said they didn’t know if the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear how the woman died.

The suspect remains in Montreal police custody as the investigation continues.