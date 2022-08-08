iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man unaccounted for after falling into Quebec manure pit: police

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man has been reported missing after falling into a manure pit Monday night in the municipality of Les Hauteurs, located in the Lower St. Lawrence, Quebec provincial police say.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called to intervene around 5 p.m. on 2 and 3 Rang Ouest.

According to initial information from the SQ, a man may have fallen into a manure pit and has not been seen since the incident.

A manure pit, the watertight tank used to collect manure on a farm, has a high risk of poisoning. Because of a gas that is created when manure decomposes, an intoxicated person can lose consciousness very quickly and run out of oxygen.

An investigator from the SQ was dispatched to the site as well as the Commission des normes de l'équité de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

An operation is underway to locate the individual. Emergency services were on the scene Monday, but as of 10:00 p.m., the man had still not been found.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 8, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*