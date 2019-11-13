Man uses SUV to protect pedestrians from suspect fleeing police

About a dozen people are safe and at home thanks to one man's selfless act Tuesday afternoon.

Outside of a historic snowfall, everything seemed normal at the corner of Rene-Levesque Blvd. and Saint-Denis St. Motorists were stopped at a red light while a group of pedestrians crossed the street. Breaking through the lunch time calm were police sirens and flashing lights in pursuit of a white car showing no signs of stopping.

With the possibility of people being hurt or killed by an individual trying to shake the cops, Erick Marciano moved his SUV into the path of the oncoming car, acting as a shield for the pedestrians.

The suspect's vehicle slammed into the SUV, setting off a multi-car crash.

Police said they tried to stop the 19-year-old driver near Berri, but he sped off. The suspect took officers for a ride along the eastbound side of the boulevard before pulling a U-turn and heading west towards St-Denis St. and the pedestrians.

Marciano later told the Journal de Montreal when he saw the out of control car barreling down on the crowded intersection he thought about some of the terrorist attacks in Europe and said he could not let that happen here.

Only the suspect was injured. The young man was taken to hospital to be treated and then to a detention centre. Police suspect he may have been intoxicated.