Man wanted by Montreal police on kidnapping, forcible confinement charges

Montreal police's sexual assault unit is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon charges.

Michel Lecavalier, 48, could be anywhere in Quebec, police announced in a news release on Wednesday.

He is described as a caucasian man who speaks French, is five feet seven inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or file an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133. Rewards of up to $3,000 can be offered for information leading to an arrest.