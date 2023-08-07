iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man wanted in decades-old Montreal sex crimes case arrested in U.S.


Parthasarthie Kapoor has been on the lam since 2003.

Montreal police have carried out a cross-border arrest of 48-year-old Parthasarthie Kapoor, the subject of an international warrant for the alleged sexual assault of four boys.

Kapoor is alleged to have assaulted the boys in his Cote-des-Neiges home between 1998 and 2003, when they were between the ages of seven and 14.

He was arrested on Friday in the United States with help from U.S. police and Canadian border services. 

"An agreement with American authorities allowed the SPVM to arrest the detainee on August 4, 2023, near the Canada-US border. He then appeared at the Montreal courthouse the next day," read a release from Montreal police.

He is facing several counts for acts of a sexual nature committed against children and for the production of child pornography, which have not yet been proven in court. 

Police say he will remain in detention awaiting trial. 

Authorities had been looking for Kapoor for several years. In January, 2020, he was arrested under a false identity by U.S. police at an airport in New Jersey. He was later imprisoned for sex crimes committed in that country. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*