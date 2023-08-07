Man wanted in decades-old Montreal sex crimes case arrested in U.S.

Montreal police have carried out a cross-border arrest of 48-year-old Parthasarthie Kapoor, the subject of an international warrant for the alleged sexual assault of four boys.

Kapoor is alleged to have assaulted the boys in his Cote-des-Neiges home between 1998 and 2003, when they were between the ages of seven and 14.

He was arrested on Friday in the United States with help from U.S. police and Canadian border services.

"An agreement with American authorities allowed the SPVM to arrest the detainee on August 4, 2023, near the Canada-US border. He then appeared at the Montreal courthouse the next day," read a release from Montreal police.

He is facing several counts for acts of a sexual nature committed against children and for the production of child pornography, which have not yet been proven in court.

Police say he will remain in detention awaiting trial.

Authorities had been looking for Kapoor for several years. In January, 2020, he was arrested under a false identity by U.S. police at an airport in New Jersey. He was later imprisoned for sex crimes committed in that country.