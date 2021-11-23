Man wanted who robbed a convenience store twice and threatened the clerk

The Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in finding a suspect caught on camera robbing a depanneur twice in September.

Police report that on Sept. 6 and 17 a man entered a convenience store in Ville-Emard, told the clerk he had a weapon, demanded money and threatened the clerk.

He fled on foot after making off with cash.

The suspect in question is a white male between 25 and 30 years old with a medium build, who speaks French.

Those with information are asked to contact the Info-Crime Montreal line at 514-393-1133.

Police advise businesses to protect the establishment following the tips below:

Place the cash register where it can be seen from outside.

Avoid signs, brackets and displays that obstruct the view from the outside.

Use a burglar alarm system.

Install a video surveillance system.

Make deposits at various times, especially during the night.

Keep cash in the register small.

Make sure the building number is clearly visible on the front and back of your business.

Police also warn clerks or owners to not play hero and to give over the money and avoid risking injury.