Man who broke into Liberal MNA's office in Montreal arrested, police say

image.jpg

Quebec provincial police said Wednesday it has arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of breaking into the riding office of Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone last week.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it was tipped off by a member of the public after someone tried to sell a medal from the National Assembly online.

According to the court records, Martin Dumont, who doesn’t have a fixed address, allegedly broke into the office of the politician in the Marquette riding on Aug. 30.

The MNA said several computers were stolen, along with files from a filing cabinet, leaving some wondering if the crime was politically motivated.

Dumont has a lengthy criminal record dating back to the 1990s, usually for theft and breaking and entering. However, he was sentenced in 2017 to three-and-a-half years in prison for sexual assault.

Dumont is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Thursday. 

