Man who refused to wear face mask in Quebec KFC restaurant assaulted manager, police say

Police in Saguenay, Que. say a man who refused to wear a face mask in a KFC restaurant assaulted a store manager after staff repeatedly asked him to put one on.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Jonquière borough of Saguenay, about 245 kilometres north of Quebec City.

After staff at the fast food joint had asked him to wear a mask several times, the manager asked him to leave. Following an exchange, the man then shoved the woman, causing her to hit her head on the ground, according to Luc Tardif, a spokesperson for the Saguenay police service. The woman's injuries were not serious.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, which police are using as evidence in the investigation. The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30, approximately 5'5, with short hair, a beard, and tattoos.

In fact, late Friday afternoon, police told CTV News they had enough information to identify a suspect.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 418-699-6000.