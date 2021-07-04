Man who was handcuffed, fined for missing bicycle reflector light plans to file complaint

A Black man arrested by Montreal police for not having a reflector light on his bicycle said he's planning to lodge a complaint.

Prodil Houanhou said he was watching police arrest another Black man on Saturday in the Gay Village when an officer saw him filming the scene.

Houanhou said the officer then confronted him about his bicycle. Two others joined the offer in handcuffing and arresting him while his belongs were searched.

Houanhou was given a ticket for the missing reflector. He said he plans to lodge complaints with the Police Ethics Commission and Quebec's Human Rights Commission.

Montreal police told CTV News they are aware of the incident and will investigate the circumstances surrounding it.