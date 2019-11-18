Man wins $18K ruling after SPVM officer allegedly tried to get him fired

The Quebec Human Rights Commission has called on a Montreal police officer and the City of Montreal to pay a man $18,000 in damages over a case of alleged racial profiling three years ago.

Rivelino Belizaire, a black man of Haitian descent, was working as a guard at Ahuntsic College when officer Eric Locas stopped him for jaywalking just outside the school.

During the stop Belizaire said the officer forced him to repeat his name several times because he claimed it was too difficult to understand. Belizaire was given a $48 fine and thought his trouble with officer Locas was done there.

But it wasn't.

The next day Locas showed up at the college to complain to Belizaire's supervisor about his attitude. In a 2018 ruling, the police ethics committee said that was inappropriate.

"For jaywalking, most bosses, most people believe the police implicitly," said Alain Babineau, a former RCMP officer and advisor to the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations. "Whatever the police says, goes. So when they show up at your workplace and talk to your boss and complain about your behaviour, in most places unfortunately the employee will lose their job."

Babineau said Locas must have known his actions could have cost the security guard his job.

Belizaire's complaint against Locas was far from the first against the officer, the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations said Locas has been the subject of several complaints filed by non-Francophones and ethnic minorities.

Locas was suspended for 12 days without pay and the police ethics commission recommended training on dealing with the public.

The Human Rights Commission then recommended the City of Montreal pay Belizaire $15,000 in moral damages and Locas pay $3,000 in punitive damages.