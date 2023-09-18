Man with cognitive impairment missing from Montreal

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who has been missing since the beginning of September.

Kevin Gaudreau was last seen on Sept. 1 in the Ville-Marie borough, but no one has heard from him since Sept. 3. Due to his impairment, police say he may be confused or have difficulty finding his way around.

His family and investigators fear for his life, as his condition requires medication, which he does not have.

Gaudreau is 5’9” (175 cm), weighs 180 lbs (77 kg), has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a short beard. There is no know description of what he would be wearing.

Anyone with information about his disappearance can call 911 or their local police station.