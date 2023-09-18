iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man with cognitive impairment missing from Montreal


Kevin Gaudreau

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who has been missing since the beginning of September.

Kevin Gaudreau was last seen on Sept. 1 in the Ville-Marie borough, but no one has heard from him since Sept. 3. Due to his impairment, police say he may be confused or have difficulty finding his way around.

His family and investigators fear for his life, as his condition requires medication, which he does not have.

Gaudreau is 5’9” (175 cm), weighs 180 lbs (77 kg), has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a short beard. There is no know description of what he would be wearing.

Anyone with information about his disappearance can call 911 or their local police station.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*