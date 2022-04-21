Man with Montreal ties guilty of murdering wife in Denver

A jury in the U.S. convicted a man with family ties to Montreal of murdering his wife in Denver more than seven years ago.

On Tuesday, Robert W. Feldman, 58, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 44-year-old Stacy Feldman, whose body was found in their south Denver home on March 1, 2015. The jury deliberated for about two hours before handing down the verdict.

The Denver Post reported Stacy had learned that Feldman had been having an extramarital affair just before her death.

While he was out on bail pending his trial, Feldman's grandmother died at her home in Montreal on Dec. 30, 2018, according to a report by NBC News. Feldman's lawyer filed an emergency motion to allow him to travel to Canada to attend her funeral, but the judge denied his request.

An online obituary for Stacy lists her husband's family as living in Montreal.

Her death was not initially ruled a homicide until Denver police learned about the affair months later, local media reported.

"Despite his creative efforts to evade justice, today Robert Feldman was found guilty of murdering his wife, Stacy Feldman," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a statement issued after the verdict.

"I am extremely proud of the outstanding work by our prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates, support staff, and the Denver police detectives who never gave up on securing justice for Stacy. Moreover, I thank the jury for performing their civic duty over these past three weeks."

Feldman was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.