Mandatory teleworking directive could be lifted 'soon' in Quebec, economy minister says

Pressed by employer representatives to end mandatory telework, the Legault government should be able to do so "soon," Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said Monday.

"It's certain that we want to work on a famous predictability schedule," the minister said at a conference on the unveiling of the updated aerospace strategy Monday morning.

Fitzgibbon said Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé, and Public Health Director Luc Boileau share that view.

"It's clear that I want to allow companies to have face-to-face work as soon as possible and leave the health management of the rules, which have been established, to the companies. I think we'll get to that soon," the minster said.

It will be up to employers to decide how much of a part telecommuting will play in how they redesign their offices, he added. The minister noted that many employees may not be comfortable returning to the same working conditions they were in before the pandemic and that this could be a workforce retention issue for employers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 7, 2022.