Manhunt ends after escaped prisoner located on Montreal's South Shore

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Gaétan Campeau, 49, was under the care of correctional officers when he managed to escape on Friday, March 11, 2022. (Source: SQ handout)

The man who escaped from police custody has been found.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) confirmed Saturday that Gaetan Campeau, 49, was located by Longueuil police (SPAL) on Montreal's South Shore.

"He was taken to the Montreal Detention Facility (Bordeaux)," the SQ said in a news release. "He could face charges of escape from lawful custody, theft of a vehicle and receiving stolen property in connection with this event."

Police recovered the vehicle he took.

The SQ began the manhunt after Campeau escaped from a Montreal hospital and allegedly stole an SUV.

He was under the care of correctional officers at the time. 

