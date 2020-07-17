Manhunt intensifies as Quebec police search cabins for father of girls found dead

Quebec provincial police have deployed in large numbers southwest of Quebec City on the ninth day of the manhunt for the father of two young girls found dead last weekend.

Sgt. Helene Nepton said today authorities are searching the St-Apollinaire area on foot with the help of dog handlers, ATVs and Wildlife Department officers in the search for Martin Carpentier.

The 44-year-old suspect's two daughters, Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were found dead Saturday following an Amber Alert.

Nepton says the search has intensified since police reported yesterday Carpentier had allegedly stolen items from a trailer within the search perimeter.

Police believe Carpentier may try to enter barns, trailers and cabins looking for materials to help him survive, and are asking property owners to call police to arrange a search of their buildings.

Investigators have said the girls and their father were believed to have been in a serious car crash on Highway 20 in the Quebec City suburb of St-Apollinaire July 8, but there was nobody inside the vehicle when they arrived on scene.