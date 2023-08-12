iHeartRadio
Manon Masse will miss Montreal Pride parade after undergoing heart surgery


Quebec Solidaire Leader Manon Masse puts her hand to her heart to thank former QS MNAd after she was sworn in as member of the National Assembly Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The 2023 Montreal Pride parade will be without one of its biggest supporters this year.

Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Manon Masse said she will not be taking part in any Pride activities this year because she had heart surgery.

"It's not that the heart is gone; it's just that I had to entrust my heart to the good care of the Institute of Cardiology because of an arrhythmia diagnosis," the representative for the Sainte-Marie-Sainte-Jacques riding in Montreal wrote on her social media accounts.

She said the surgery went great and that she was released from the hospital and is at home resting.

She said she'll be with those who attend Pride in spirit, and fellow QS deputies, including co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be there.

Pride, she said, breaks the isolation.

"We show our colours, we tell our struggles, we recognize ourselves in our diversity," Masse wrote. "It's so important to stand in solidarity between the colours of the rainbow, between the letters of the acronym, especially this year when the trans and non-binary community is experiencing so much attack."

Many politicians sent their support to Masse.   "We will miss you this year," wrote Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault wished her a quick recovery, as did her co-spokesperson.

"Speedy recovery my dear Manon," wrote Nadeau-Dubois. 

Prompt rétablissement ma chère Manon. ❤️�� https://t.co/NzwssCQkDM

— Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@GNadeauDubois) August 11, 2023
