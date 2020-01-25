Many of the orange cones on our streets really, really don't have to be there

Just about every Montrealer would agree — there are way too many orange cones on our streets.

And many of them don't actually have to be there.

A recent investigation by the Journal de Montréal suggests a lot of them are left behind by private contractors working on construction projects, and that there's little, if any, incentive for those contractors to pick them up after their job is done.

Daphnée Hacker, the Journal reporter who uncovered the story, told CJAD 800's Aaron Rand that not all of the orange cones, and orange construction signs, that are lying around town belong to the city. Some of them are actually rented out by private builders who are technically responsible for them, but don't return them once the job is done.

"Because, first of all, people don't care, and they know they won't get any fines," Hacker says. "Because it's so difficult, and there isn't a will to identify [those] responsible."

Worse still, the cost of collecting them off the streets and store them is borne by the taxpayer — despite the fact that in many cases, there's a clause in city contracts that require the contractors to assume those costs.

"Someone else will do it. We don't get fined," she says of the prevailing attitude among contractors. "[Fines] are sometimes given, but very, very rarely."

And when those fines are given, they usually no more than a few hundred dollars — barely a drop in the bucket for most companies.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin told Aaron the city is working on compelling contractors to pick up after themselves for the sake of a cleaner city, and one where orange cones — now a dubious symbol of the city — are much less prevalent.

"We agree...there are too many orange cones being left behind," Sabourin says. "Our blue collars take care of those abandoned cones, and private entrepreneurs should be more responsible."

Hacker suggests part of the problem is that since three-quarters of Montreal's construction sites are managed by private companies, they're holding off on handing out big fines for such picayune matters as leaving orange cones around — something Sabourin denies.

A report, with recommendations, is due to be presented to the city in a few weeks. In the meantime, Sabourin says the mobility squad, launched earlier this month, will be in charge of enforcing the bylaws that are already on the books.