iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Mapping project launched to give voice to murdered and missing Indigenous people in Quebec


image.jpg

Three groups in Quebec have launched a partnership to draw attention to the Indigenous people in the province who have been murdered or gone missing.

The "Mapping the Reality of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQ+ People in Quebec" project brings together the Iskweu Project, Quebec Native Women (QNW) and professor Audrey Rousseau of the University of Quebec in Outaouais (UQO) to fill in some of the data gaps related to those Indigenous people in the province who have gone missing or been killed.

"It's essential to tell stories of Indigenous people accurately and respectfully," said Iskweu project coordinator Janis Qavavauq-Bibeau. "Unfortunately, the media has often focused on the wrong aspects of MMIWG2S+, such as addictions or sex work, which can desensitize people to the real issues. We're hoping to reclaim our stories and give them the attention they deserve."

The groups announced the partnership on Red Dress Day, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.

People across Canada hang red dresses from trees, windows, balconies and other places on hangers, as a visual reminder of the thousands of women and girls across the country that are missing or who were killed by violence.

The Iskweu Project was launched by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal to respond to cases where an Indigenous woman, girl, trans or two-spirit person goes missing or is killed.

The hope from the three groups is that the interactive Quebec map gives a better understanding of the phenomenon in the province. Those working on it are planning consultations with the province's Indigenous communities and the victims' families.

"Our concerted efforts are aimed at recognizing, raising awareness and pushing for action in terms of prevention and safety of women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people," said Rousseau. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*