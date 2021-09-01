Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Dante Absher to get first start for the Alouettes

Injuries, but also two consecutive losses, have forced the hand of head coach Khari Jones, who will make some changes to the Montreal Alouettes starting lineup for Friday's game.

Safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy will make his first Canadian Football League start against the Ottawa Redblacks. He will take the place of Ty Cranston who is out with a knee injury.

Tre Watson will take the place of Ahmad Thomas, also out with a knee injury, at the linebacker position.

Also bothered by a knee injury, left tackle Tony Washington will have to give way to Chris Schleuger, who contributed nicely for a dozen games in 2019, but has yet to be used by Jones this season.

Jamal Davis II, who is on the Alouettes' practice squad, will be inserted in place of defensive end Antonio Simmons. Simmons practiced alone during Wednesday's session with an elbow injury.

Coach Jones did not specify the severity of these players' injuries, but none are set to go on the six-game injury list.

Finally, in an effort to inject some new energy into the Alouettes' offence, receiver Dante Absher will get his first start of the season in place of Quan Bray.

The Alouettes (1-2) will be looking to end their losing streak against the Redblacks (1-2), who are also coming off a two-game losing streak after upsetting the Edmonton Elks in Week 1. The Ottawa offence has produced only 38 points in three games.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 1, 2021.