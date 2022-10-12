iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Marc Tanguay made Opposition house leader for Quebec Liberals


image.jpg

The Quebec Liberal MNA for LaFontaine, Marc Tanguay, will be promoted to the official Opposition house leader position when parliamentary proceedings resume at the National Assembly.

Elected and re-elected since 2012, the lawyer by training was previously the Opposition critic for economy and energy.

He will succeed André Fortin, MNA for Pontiac, who held the prestigious position before the election campaign. Fortin, who has been an MNA since 2014, will no longer be an officer of the official opposition.

The decision was announced Wednesday in a press release by Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade, who is expected to make the composition of her shadow cabinet public in the near future.

The other Liberal parliamentary officers will be Monsef Derraji, MNA for Nelligan, who will remain deputy house leader; Filomena Rotiroti, MNA for Jeanne-Mance-Viger, who will also retain her duties as chief whip; and Enrico Ciccone, MNA for Marquette, who will now chair the 21-member Liberal caucus.

Anglade has chosen to assign all parliamentary functions to experienced MNAs re-elected on Oct. 3, three men and one woman. The Liberal caucus is now almost equally divided between old and new members, with 11 re-elected MLAs and 10 new MLAs entering the National Assembly for the first time. There are 13 women and eight men.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 12, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*