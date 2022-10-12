Marc Tanguay made Opposition house leader for Quebec Liberals

The Quebec Liberal MNA for LaFontaine, Marc Tanguay, will be promoted to the official Opposition house leader position when parliamentary proceedings resume at the National Assembly.

Elected and re-elected since 2012, the lawyer by training was previously the Opposition critic for economy and energy.

He will succeed André Fortin, MNA for Pontiac, who held the prestigious position before the election campaign. Fortin, who has been an MNA since 2014, will no longer be an officer of the official opposition.

The decision was announced Wednesday in a press release by Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade, who is expected to make the composition of her shadow cabinet public in the near future.

The other Liberal parliamentary officers will be Monsef Derraji, MNA for Nelligan, who will remain deputy house leader; Filomena Rotiroti, MNA for Jeanne-Mance-Viger, who will also retain her duties as chief whip; and Enrico Ciccone, MNA for Marquette, who will now chair the 21-member Liberal caucus.

Anglade has chosen to assign all parliamentary functions to experienced MNAs re-elected on Oct. 3, three men and one woman. The Liberal caucus is now almost equally divided between old and new members, with 11 re-elected MLAs and 10 new MLAs entering the National Assembly for the first time. There are 13 women and eight men.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 12, 2022.