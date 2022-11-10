Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals

The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed.

The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation.

Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.

A lawyer by trade, he is the MNA for the Montreal riding of Lafontaine and was first elected in 2012. He was made official opposition House leader in October 2022.



The interim leader was chosen by party members and endorsed by the executive council.

FORTIN, DERRAJI SHOW INTEREST IN LEADERSHIP BID

Meantime, two MNAs are already positioning themselves to become the party's next leader.

Pontiac MNA André Fortin and Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji both showed their interest in the job during a press scrum Thursday morning.

"I didn't come here this morning to close the door," said Fortin, who was considered in the last race to find a successor to Philippe Couillard in 2019-2020, but withdrew for family reasons.

Fortin, the only Liberal MNA elected from outside the island of Montreal, told reporters he was preparing to tour the regions soon.

"We have to get out of the traditional framework of the Liberal Party. We have to go where we are not expected," he said, adding that he was already receiving support to run.

Monsef Derraji said he was "not closing the door" and is also receiving support for his possible candidacy.

"There are many people who are encouraging me to go ahead," he added, saying he hoped the party would have a great "brainstorming session" in the coming months.

Although the QLP obtained opposition status in the October election, it did so with just 14 per cent of the popular vote.

Anglade's resignation on Monday followed a turbulent start to the term. In late October, long-serving QLP MNA Marie-Claude Nichols was booted from caucus by Anglade over a disagreement about shadow cabinet positions.

Nichols' departure, coupled with Anglade's, means the Liberal caucus has dropped from 21 to 19 members.

With files from The Canadian Press.