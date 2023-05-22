Marchers gather in Montreal for National Patriots' Day

More than 100 people, including several politicians and artists, marched through the streets of Montreal for National Patriots Day.

On a sunny Monday, several green, white and red patriot flags flew in the air during the march, which was organized by the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montréal.

Marchers of all ages gathered around noon at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park, in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

"It's been 20 years since we celebrate the National Patriots Day, but it's been more than 185 years since these patriots fought for us. It is still relevant today because the French language is declining," says Marie-Anne Alepin, president of the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste. "We have to remember that, that this democracy and social justice don't come by themselves."

To the sound of francophone music, the group marched to Molson Park, in the Rosemont district, where several speeches were given in a festive atmosphere.

Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon addressed the crowd, as did Québec solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA Karine Boivin-Roy.

Former minister and PQ MNA Véronique Hivon, who was named Patriot of the Year this month, also gave a speech. Youth representatives from the PQ, QS and CAQ also paid tribute to a "modern patriot of their choice" during a speech.

Several DJs were also on hand, and the slammer Zéphyr Bielinski offered a performance. Actress Ludivine Reding hosted the rally.

Several political actors marked National Patriots Day on social networks.

"As Premier of Quebec, it is my first responsibility to ensure the continuity of our French-speaking nation in North America, and it is with pride that I draw inspiration from the great values of freedom and democracy that guided the patriots," wrote Premier François Legault in a post on Twitter.

"Today, we remember the struggle of the patriots. And we salute the courage of these men and women who fought for freedom and democracy. Let's celebrate our culture, our values and our language," posted Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on Twitter.

The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, Marc Tanguay, also marked the day in a post, writing, "The legacy of the patriots is above all the story of all those who courageously fought to forge a free and democratic society."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 22, 2023.