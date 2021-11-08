Marguerite Blais will not testify before the coroner on nursing home deaths

Marguerite Blais will not have to testify before the coroner in charge of shedding light on the deaths that occurred in long-term care homes (CHSLDs) during the first wave of COVID-19.

The coroner's office announced on Monday that, due to Blais's medical condition, she will be replaced by former health minister Danielle McCann.

McCann's testimony will take place on Nov. 17 at the Quebec City courthouse.

Blais is the minister responsible for seniors and caregivers and has been on sick leave since Oct. 29 due to burnout.

These responsibilities have been temporarily entrusted to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Blais was summoned to testify before coroner Gehane Kamel on Nov. 16. The Official Opposition considered her testimony to be "essential" for the bereaved families.

However, as reported by The Canadian Press on Friday, Blais's testimony was the subject of confidential discussions between the coroner's attorneys and those of the Attorney General.

Kamel finally agreed Monday to cancel it.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2021.