Marie-Claude Nichols the only Liberal MNA without a role in Quebec shadow cabinet

The new mandate for Quebec's official opposition began with tension Thursday when it became known that Vaudreuil's Marie-Claude Nichols would be the only Liberal member of the National Assembly (MNA) excluded from the shadow cabinet.

The shadow cabinet was scheduled to be announced Wednesday, but tensions between leader Dominique Anglade and Nichols delayed the process, according to several Liberal sources.

Nichols was seeking the position of second vice-president at the National Assembly, but Anglade favoured the MNA for Viau, Frantz Benjamin, who was also interested in the role.

The Liberal leader offered Nichols the Transport critic position as a consolation prize, but it was declined.

In the previous term, Nichols, first elected in 2014, had been the Liberal critic for housing.

Nicholas reportedly didn't receive another offer after turning down the transportation portfolio, meaning she won't have a role in the Liberal caucus.

According to Anglade's director of communications, Karl Filion, Nichols "refused the responsibilities that were offered to her." He declined to comment any futher.

Nichols did not respond to a request for an interview.

Anglade has placed much of her trust in LaFontaine MNA Marc Tanguay, who will have several responsibilities, including the positions of house leader and critic for transport and Canadian relations.

The other MNAs re-elected on Oct. 3 who will hold key positions are the Pontiac MNA André Fortin, who will oversee the economy, energy and regional economic development files, and the Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji, who will keep the health file in addition to his responsibilities as deputy leader.

The education file remains in the hands of Saint-Laurent MNA Marwah Rizqy, but as the mother of a newborn, she will be away from Parliament for an undetermined period.

The caucus chair is Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone, who has also gained the sports portfolio.

Among the newly elected Liberal is the MNA for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Désirée McGraw, assigned critic of environment and climate change. There's also Frédéric Beauchemin, MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, responsible for finance and the treasury board.

The MNA for Bourassa-Sauvé, Madwa-Nika Cadet, is the critic for the French language and employment, while the MNA for Mont-Royal-Outremont, Michelle Setlakwe, will take care of culture and francophonie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 27, 2022.