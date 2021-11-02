Marie Montpetit no longer part of the Quebec Liberal Party, says Anglade

Regardless of the findings of the upcoming investigation, Quebec MNA Marie Montpetit no longer has a place in the province's Liberal Party.

The split between the party and Montpetit, who until until recently one of the stars of the official opposition, is final.

Party leader Dominique Anglade made that clear Tuesday morning, the day after the MNA for Maurice-Richard, who is being investigated following allegations of psychological harassment, was expelled from the Liberal caucus.

"Right now I have enough information brought to my attention to make a decision independent of any investigation that we cannot tolerate certain behaviour. We cannot tolerate certain ways of operating with our employees and it's going to be zero tolerance, so this is independent of any investigation," said Anglade.

The MNA and former culture minister, who now sits as an independent, is not expected to return to the Liberal caucus by the end of her mandate, nor would she run under the party's banner in the October 2022 election, even if the allegations against her prove to be false.



The National Assembly can launch investigations into these types of allegations through a neutral and confidential process using a firm from outside of the National Assembly.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2021. With files from CTV News Montreal.