Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83

Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has died, his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, told The Hollywood Reporter.

He was 83.

Margolis had received an Emmy nomination for portraying Hector “Tio” Salamanca . Tio, a fan-favorite character, was a former cartel enforcer who communicated using a brass bell attached to his wheelchair. He later played Tio as a younger man before he was in a wheelchair.

“It was a marvelous creature! The fact that he didn’t have any words was not an issue for me,” Margolis told Time in 2013 of the role. “I was delighted not to have to learn any lines. I mean, I had to know what was going on, I had to my cues, but the fact that I didn’t have to master lines was great. I got to fly out to New Mexico and not worry about memorizing anything.”

Margolis also appeared in “Scarface,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” and “Oz.” He worked often with director Darren Aronofsky and appeared in six of his movies.

He studied under legendary acting teacher Stella Adler at The Actors Studio in New York.

Though he had well more than 100 film and television credits, Margolis found the staying power of his performance as Tio surprising.

“I can’t get down a street 50 feet without taking a picture or signing an autograph! I was just supposed to be on for one episode,” he said in the same 2013 interview. “After the second season, I didn’t know anyone who knew the show, but after the third season — it just blew up.”

Margolis is survived by his his wife, Jacqueline, his son and several grandchildren.

