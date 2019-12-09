'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nominations

A Netflix wave swept over the 77th Golden Globe nominations, where the streaming company dominated with 34 total nominations, including four films up for best picture and four series nominated for the top television awards.

Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story" led all films with six nominations including best picture, drama, and acting nods for its two leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, in nominations announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in Beverly Hills, California. "Marriage Story," which landed on Netflix on Friday after a three-week run in theatres, also earned nods for Baumbach's script, Laura Dern's supporting performance and Randy Newman's score. The only notable category it missed on was Baumbach for best director.

Three other Netflix films landed best picture nods, chief among them Martin Scorsese's mob epic "The Irishman," which landed five nominations including best drama picture, best director for Scorsese and supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Surprisingly left out was its lead, Robert De Niro.

Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles fable "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," a Sony Pictures release, also scored five nominations, including best film comedy or musical and nods for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino is also up for best director. In a statement, DiCaprio called it "a love letter to Los Angeles" and "a celebration of cinema."

But the degree to which cinema -- that word that Scorsese has passionately argued over this season -- is changing was overwhelming apparent in Monday's nominations. Just as it is girding for battle with a host of new streaming services, Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories. HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock are set to join the streaming fray next year, on the heels of the launch of Apple TV-Plus and Disney-Plus.

But for now, Hollywood belongs to Netflix. It also scored best picture nods for the Vatican bromance "The Two Popes" in the drama category (along with nominations for its stars, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins); and the Eddie Murphy-led "Dolemite Is My Name" in the comedy category (along with an acting nod for Murphy).

Before landing four on Monday, Netflix had never earned a Golden Globes best picture nomination.

Two Netflix series tied HBO's "Chernobyl" with the most nominations on the TV side with four nods: "The Crown" and "Unbelievable." Netflix's "The Kominsky Method" and "The Politician" additionally landed best series, comedy or musical, nominations alongside Emmy favourites "Fleabag," from Amazon, and HBO's "Barry."

Led by "Succession," "Big Little Lies" and "Chernobyl," HBO still had a strong showing with 15 nods overall, second to Netflix's 17 television nominations -- even if the final season of "Game of Thrones" failed to make it into the best drama series category.

Montreal filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee's Crazyrose Productions is named in the "Big Little Lies" nomination. He directed the first season of the HBO series but not the second one, however he is an executive producer on the show.

But streaming services made greater inroads to one of Hollywood's premier parties than ever before, reflecting the industry's quickening realignment. Amazon had eight nominations in total, boosted by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Fleabag." The recently launched Apple TV Plus scored its first Globes nominations with "The Morning Show," including nods for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Broadcast networks were shut out entirely.

But shed a tear for Baby Yoda. Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" didn't make the cut.

Yet if the Globes nominations gave a snapshot of the changing media landscape, some saw a notable lack of progress in other areas. The press association again fielded an all-male directing category, nominating Scorsese, Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite"), Sam Mendes (whose World War I thriller "1917" was also nominated for best picture, drama) and Todd Phillips ("Joker").

Among those left out were Greta Gerwig ("Little Women"), Lulu Wang ("The Farewell") and Marielle Heller ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"). The Globes have only ever nominated five women for best director. At the 2017 awards, Natalie Portman pointedly introduced the category's "all-male nominees."

None of this year's 10 nominees for best picture were directed by women, either. Most notably overlooked was Gerwig's upcoming Louisa May Alcott adaptation "Little Women," which was nominated for Saoirse Ronan's lead performance and Alexandre Desplat's score. Adding to the trend was the omission, on the TV side, of Ava DuVernay's acclaimed Central Park Five miniseries "When They See Us."

Alma Ha'rel, director of the acclaimed "Honey Boy," writing on Twitter on Monday listed nine female filmmakers whose movies touched audiences, including Lorene Scafaria ("Hustlers") and Melina Matsoukas ("Queen & Slim"). She wrote: "That's our awards. No one can take that away."

In a statement, Ronan emphasized with her director: "My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does to myself and I share the recognition completely with her."

The awards campaign of "Joker" got a lift Monday, also landing nods for best film, drama, and for Joaquin Phoenix's performance. With more than $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, it's easily the biggest blockbuster to crash the Globes.

A handful of likely best-actress Oscar contenders nabbed a nomination, including Renee Zellweger ("Judy"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell") and Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"). Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers") secured her expected nod for best supporting actress, as did Tom Hanks, for best supporting actor, for his Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

It was a good day for crowdpleasers, including Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunit "Knives Out" (best picture, comedy or musical; acting nods for Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas), the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" (best picture, comedy or musical; best actor for Taron Egerton); and the madcap Nazi Germany coming-of-age tale "Jojo Rabbit" (best picture, comedy or musical; best actor for its young star, Roman Griffin Davis). James Mangold's racing drama "Ford v Ferrari," though, could have used a bigger boost from the press association; it landed a sole nomination for Christian Bale.

"There are only two things I let interrupt my beauty sleep: fire alarms and the Golden Globes nominations," said "Jojo Rabbit" writer-director Taika Waititi. "Thank you HFPA for acknowledging that comedy can be a powerful tool against hate and supporting `Jojo Rabbit."'

The nominees for best foreign language film went to "The Farewell," which also earned a best actress earned for Awkwafina; Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory," for which Antonio Banderas was also nominated for best actor; Bong's "Parasite"; Ladj Ly's French police thriller "Les Miserables"; and Celine Sciamma's period romance "Portrait of a Lady on Fire."

Several possible Academy Awards favourites weren't eligible in the Globes' top categories. Even though the press association is a group of foreign journalists based in Los Angeles, they don't nominate international films for best drama or best comedy/musical. That ruled out Bong's social satire "Parasite" (which the Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted the year's best on Sunday) and Wang's family drama "The Farewell." Both are expected to be in the Oscar mix.

"I was already aware of those regulations and I respect that every awards ceremony, they all have their own traditions, so for me foreign language film is best picture," Bong said by phone. ""Directors like Almodovar and Scorsese, who are nominated for best director, I've studied them since I was young, so just to be among them was an honour, regardless of the category. Because Almodovar is also only nominated for best foreign language film, it makes it an honour for me."

Vying for best animated feature are: "Frozen 2," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "The Lion King," "Missing Link," and "Toy Story 4." The award wasn't necessarily one sought by "The Lion King." Disney has argued that Jon Favreau's remake, made largely with computer generated imagery, is live-action.

Dean DeBlois of Aylmer, Que., wrote and directed "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," which is the final instalment in the Oscar-nominated animated film trilogy. Montreal-raised actor Jay Baruchel voices the lead character, a young Viking named Hiccup.

The Globes, with 87 voting members, differ wildly from the Academy Awards, which are decided by 9,000 industry professionals. But the press association's choices sometimes line up with the academy's, like last year when "Green Book" (entered as a comedy at the Globes) triumphed at both.

This year could give the Globes slightly more sway because the awards season is especially truncated. The Academy Awards are being held several weeks early, on Feb. 9, giving Oscar campaigns less time to find momentum.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes, broadcast on NBC, for the fifth time on January 5. In addition to being a supporting acting nominee, Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

One movie that didn't scratch out much love Monday: "Cats." Press association members screened Tom Hooper's upcoming, much-memed adaptation of the Broadway musical but rewarded it with only a nod for the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Taylor Swift song "Beautiful Ghosts."

Here's a list of nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best motion picture, drama: "The Irishman"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; "Joker"; "The Two Popes."

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: "Dolemite Is My Name"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Knives Out"; "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; "Rocketman."

Best foreign language film: "The Farewell"; "Les Miserables"; "Pain and Glory"; "Parasite."

Best animated motion picture: "Frozen 2"; "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"; "The Lion King"; "Missing Link"; "Toy Story 4."

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"; Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"; Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"; Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"; Renee Zellweger, "Judy."

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"; Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"; Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"; Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"; Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes."

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, "The Farewell"; Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"; Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"; Emma Thompson, "Late Night"; Cate Blanchett "Where'd You Go, Bernadette."

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"; Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"; Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"; Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name."

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, "Succession"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"; Billy Porter, "Pose".

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag."

Best comedy or musical TV series: "Barry": Fleabag"; "The Kominsky Method"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "The Politician."

Best drama TV series: "Big Little Lies"; "The Crown"; "Killing Eve"; "The Morning Show"; "Succession."

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"; Sam Mendes, "1917"; Todd Phillips, "Joker"; Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"; Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Best screenplay, motion picture: Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"; Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, "Parasite"; Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"; Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood"; Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman."

Best original song: "Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats," music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift; "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman," music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin; "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2," music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; "Spirit" from "The Lion King," music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyonce; "Stand Up" from "Harriet," music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo.

Best original score: "Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"; Hildur Gudnadottir, "Joker"; Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"; Thomas Newman, "1917"; Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn."

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"; Annette Bening, "The Report"; Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"; Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"; Margot Robbie, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"; Al Pacino, "The Irishman"; Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"; Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Best limited series or TV movie are: "Catch-22"; "Chornobyl"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "The Loudest Voice"; "Unbelievable."

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ben Platt, "The Politician"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Paul Rudd, "Living with Yourself"; Ramy Youssef, "Ramy."

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"; Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"; Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show."

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"; Joey King, "The Act"; Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"; Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"; Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"; Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"; Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"; Jared Harris, "Chornobyl"; Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"; Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"; Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"; Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"; Emily Watson, "Chornobyl."

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"; Stellan Skarsgard, "Chornobyl"; Henry Winkler, "Barry."

Associated Press Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton contributed to this report from Los Angeles.