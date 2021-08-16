iHeartRadio
Mascouche City Hall, library reopen after suspicious package scare

Mascouche City Hall. SOURCE: Ville de Mascouche/Facebook

Mascouche's City Hall and library reopened to the public after they were both evacuated Monday morning due to a suspicious package. 

Both buildings were evacuated around 10 a.m. and police were called in to investigate.

An update on the Ville de Mascouche Facebook page Monday afternoon said the police operation had ended and that all risks have been eliminated. 

The city hall buildng and the library were made accessible to employees and members of the public. 

