Masks now mandatory for everyone who goes to the Jewish General Hospital

As of today, anyone who enters the Jewish General Hospital must wear a mask.

That means everybody - employees and visitors. The policy is in place at the hospital and the long term care centre.

If you are visiting and don't have a mask, you will be given one at the door.

"With the infection probably well out into the community, it's really difficult to know who may have the virus, who may have had the virus and who may be coming down with the virus. Assuming that everybody is a carrier is probably the safest thing at this point in order to prevent an outbreak from occurring, in the hospital in particular," said Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, president and CEO of the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

Rosenberg told the Aaron Rand Show that the policy is a preventive measure and not because they are more worried at this point.

"Because there hasn't been widespread testing yet in Quebec and because it's clear that the transmission has gone community-wide, the only way to be assured - and that may be too strong a word - that you're doing everything possible to protect patients, residents and staff is to have people wear a mask," said Rosenberg.