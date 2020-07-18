Masks now mandatory in all indoor public places across Quebec
Starting Saturday, Quebec becomes the first province in Canada to require mask-wearing in all indoor public places.
The new directive, which applies to people aged 12 and older, comes into force as tens of thousands of Quebecers begin the traditional two-week construction holiday.
Businesses will be expected to enforce the new rules and are subject to fines of between $400 and $6,000 if their customers are caught violating the directive.
Some Quebecers have joined protests against the new edict, arguing the government shouldn't have a blanket policy when most regions outside Montreal weren't deeply affected by COVID-19.
But, Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, has responded by stating all Quebecers should get in the habit of wearing masks to prepare for a possible second wave of the virus in the fall.
Quebec has seen a slight resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent days, which Premier Francois Legault has said is due, in part, to house parties.
