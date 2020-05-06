Mass Boil Water Advisory coming to Châteauguay

The City of Châteauguay announced Tuesday plans to work on the municipality's drinking water system on May 11.

As a result of the work a preventive boil water advisory will be issued for the entire region and cities served by the system (Mercier, Sainte-Martine, and sections of Léry, Saint-Isidore and Saint-Urbain).

According to the release the advisory will be in effect starting May 11 at 8:00 A.M. Samples will be taken the day of the work and an all clear notice will be issued when lab results permit. The city's environmental health department expects to lift the advisory within 24 to 36 hours.

Residents are advised to not consume their tap water without boiling it for at least one minute.

What should you do?

As of 8 a.m. on May 11, boil tap water for at least one minute for drinking and cooking, brushing your teeth, making ice, washing dishes, and for washing and preparing food, until the advisory is lifted. (Bottled water is another option)

The advisory said it is acceptable to use the water to take a bath as long as you do not drink. For young children it is recommended to use very little water and do not let them play in it.