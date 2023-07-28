Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal

A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets, waterlogged cars and severely damaged roads.

City officials say some 18 buildings in the Villeray-St-Michel-Park-Extension borough were evacuated as a preventative measure after the a 36-inch drinking water pipe burst.

The break occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the Bélanger Street and 17th Avenue intersection.

Roads were inaccessible between Bélanger and Jean-Talon streets and between 15th and 20th avenues.

Power was knocked out for much of the area. About 7,000 Hydro-Québec customers in Montreal were without electricity in the morning, but that number had more than doubled by noon.

A boil-water advisory is in effect for residences in the quadrilateral bounded by Rosemont and Industriel boulevards, Molson Street and 25th Avenue.

Details of the area affected by the notice can be found on the City of Montreal website. The 75,000 or so residents affected must boil their water for one minute before consuming it -- a matter complicated by the fact that some of those residents currently don't have electricity.

While the water had gone down significantly by late morning, it left behind major damage, including a sinkhole that threatened to swallow a parked car nearby.

The city said the cause of the break is unknown but noted that parts of the underground infrastructure are a century old.



Chantal Morrissette, the city's water service director, said the pipe in question had been installed in 1974, and while it was due to be replaced in the coming years, it failed prematurely.

Mayor Valérie Plante addressed the situation on Twitter Friday morning, stating that crews are on the ground.

She said the St-Michel arena was open to "welcome those who need support."

"Our teams are on site to plug the leak, repair the pipe and ensure safety. Please avoid the area. My thoughts go out to the citizens of the affected sector," she wrote.

Un bris d’aqueduc majeur s’est déclaré à l’intersection de la rue Bélanger et de la 17e avenue. Nos équipes sont sur place pour colmater la fuite, réparer la conduite et assurer la sécurité. Merci d’éviter le secteur.



Mes pensées vont aux citoyennes et citoyens du secteur…

City buses were deployed to the area to assist with the evacuations. The Red Cross is also providing assistance.

With files from The Canadian Press.