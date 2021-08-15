iHeartRadio
Mathieu Joseph is in Montreal North with the Stanley Cup today

image.jpg

The Stanley Cup will stop in Montreal North on Sunday morning.

Local youth and hockey fans will have the opportunity to meet Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Mathieu Joseph, who is a native of the borough.

The two-time champion and iconic National Hockey League (NHL) championship trophy will be at Fleury Arena as part of a tour on Quebec soil. Access to the arena is restricted to those with an invitation due to health restrictions.

It is the second stop on the Island of Montreal after Alex Killorn brought the cup to Beaconsfield on Friday.

Sunday's ceremony, which celebrates the perseverance and success of young people in sports, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be broadcast live on the Montreal-Nord borough's Facebook page.

There will be a chance to take pics and pose with the 24-year-old as he shares his experience.

Montreal North's city hall organized the event, which will be attended by borough mayor Christine Black, and the president of the Montreal North Minor Hockey Organization, Kevin Riopel.

-- This article was first published in French on Aug. 15, 2021. 

