Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle

Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.

Parrot claimed top of the podium with a best run of 90.96 points while McMorris took third spot with 88.53. China's Su Yiming took home silver with 88.70.

Parrot stomped his winning score during his second of three runs at Genting Snow Park while McMorris secured bronze on his third and final run.

Parrot, from Bromont, Que., took home a silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

Regina's McMorris also took home bronze at the 2018 and 2014 Winter Games. He is the first Canadian to win three consecutive bronze medals in the same individual event at the Olympic Winter Games.

Sebastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., finished Monday's competition in ninth with a score of 54.00.

Parrot's road to Beijing was sidetracked in 2019 following a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

"I had no more muscles, no more energy, no more cardio. I remember I was drawn by my treatments," Parrot said following his gold medal performance. "I almost wanted to quit sometimes because it was getting so hard just to get to the next morning.

"To be standing here three years later and winning gold, that is completely crazy."

Canada now has four medals on day three of the Winter Games in Beijing.

Parrot, McMorris, Toutant and Darcy Sharpe of Comox Valley, B.C., will all compete in big air starting Feb. 14. Toutant is the defending Olympic champion in that event.

