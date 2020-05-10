Maxi offering temporary bottle returns Sunday

It's been eight weeks since grocery stores stopped accepting empty bottles and cans. If you have a stockpile at home and want to help in the fight against COVID-19 today is your day.

41 Maxi grocery stores have set up temporary bottle and can returns in a bid to raise money for local organizations helping during the pandemic.

Since grocery stores are closed on Sunday, the return drive will be in the parking lots outside the stores.

Customers can bring their empties and donate the money to a local charity. Maxi said it will match all donations made. Or customers can keep the receipt and cash it themselves when the store is open at a later date.

The store said cans and bottles must be in a bag and counted already (they said they will trust you) and beer cases must be full and sorted by colour.

If you're interested in taking part in the bottle drive, here are the stores participating: