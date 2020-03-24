Maxi, some Provigo's offering seniors exclusive hour to shop but Quebec not crazy about the idea

Loblaw has announced special shopping hours at its Maxi stores and some Provigo's for seniors 70 and over but the measures are not exactly supported by the Quebec government.

Seniors 70 and over and those with reduced mobility will be able to shop before everyone else for one hour between 7 a.m and 8 a.m, Monday to Friday at all Maxi stores and some participating Provigo's.

The company said it's to make sure they have a calm environment with as few people as possible.

The Quebec health ministry told CJAD 800 in a statement that is sending mixed messages since they are urging seniors 70 and over to stay home and it would be better to have a loved one to do the grocery shopping.

Quebec's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Horacio Arruda said it could be done safely if they practice social distancing and no one goes to the store sick.

But Arruda stressed if people are crowded next to each other and there's no social distancing, then it's a bad idea.

Arruda also recommened that more people use home delivery.

Loblaw said that people should call their local Provigo to see if they are offering the special hours.

Other stores such as Costco are also offering similar measures.