Mayor of Quebec City contracts COVID-19 and won't be able to welcome the Pope

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand has contracted COVID-19, which means he will not be able to participate in Pope Francis' visit this week, the city announced Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the City of Quebec explained that the mayor is in isolation and will continue his activities remotely over the next few days.

Deputy Mayor Catherine Vallières-Roland will take over for official representations during the papal visit.

The pontiff will travel to Quebec City on Wednesday, where he will be welcomed in the afternoon at an official ceremony that will be broadcast on the Plains of Abraham.

The following day, he will deliver a mass that will focus on residential school survivors at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne de Beaupré.

The Pope's trip will end on Friday with a short trip to Iqaluit.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on July 26, 2022.