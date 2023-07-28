Mayor says body found in Quebec river where Ukrainian refugee went missing

A mayor southeast of Quebec City says a body has been found in the river where a Ukrainian refugee was reported missing nine days ago.

St-Anselme, Que., Mayor Yves Turgeon says provincial police told him that a body was recovered in the Etchemin River in his town.

Turgeon referred all other queries to Quebec provincial police, for which a spokesperson said authorities were working to retrieve the body.

Police have not named the missing man, but the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has said he is Sumit Shyder, a 21-year-old who had fled the war in Ukraine with his family and had been in Canada since the beginning of the month.

Officials had spent nine days searching shores on foot and by helicopter, but police divers had been unable to go into the water because of the strong current.

The 21-year-old headed out for a swim on the evening of July 19 and his brother found his personal belongings and bicycle near the shore.

Shyder's mother, twin brother and younger brother all live in the province, and it was his mother who reported him missing shortly before midnight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.