iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Mayor says body found in Quebec river where Ukrainian refugee went missing


A local mayor says a body has been found in the Quebec river where a Ukrainian refugee was reported missing nine days ago after going for a swim. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A mayor southeast of Quebec City says a body has been found in the river where a Ukrainian refugee was reported missing nine days ago.

St-Anselme, Que., Mayor Yves Turgeon says provincial police told him that a body was recovered in the Etchemin River in his town.

Turgeon referred all other queries to Quebec provincial police, for which a spokesperson said authorities were working to retrieve the body.

Police have not named the missing man, but the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has said he is Sumit Shyder, a 21-year-old who had fled the war in Ukraine with his family and had been in Canada since the beginning of the month.

Officials had spent nine days searching shores on foot and by helicopter, but police divers had been unable to go into the water because of the strong current.

The 21-year-old headed out for a swim on the evening of July 19 and his brother found his personal belongings and bicycle near the shore.

Shyder's mother, twin brother and younger brother all live in the province, and it was his mother who reported him missing shortly before midnight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*