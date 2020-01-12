Mayor Valerie Plante among volunteers serving up annual Diner des Rois for homeless

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante was among those serving up lunch to the homeless at the annual Diner des Rois on Sunday.

Veal, carrots and desert were all on the menu at Accueil Bonneau starting at 9 a.m.

Plante was joined by Montreal Archbishop Christian Lepine.

“It’s a tradition, it’s been happening for more than 100 years,” said Plante. “Every year, it’s time for people to get together and get a hot meal. I think it’s also a great opportunity for people doing volunteer work to come and talk with people and see with their own eyes what it means to be in a homeless situation.”

With ice coating Montreal’s roads, Plante noted that this time of year can be especially difficult for the homeless.

“The City of Montreal is trying to put as much as resources as possible, based on our financial capacity, but there’s shelters like this one doing amazing work by providing a meal and a bed and some comfort as well,” she said.

Accueil Bonneau director Dany Depatie estimated between 500 and 600 people were served.

“It’s all things that are given to us, so we ask companies if they can provide something different,” she said. “We try to have something a little special.”