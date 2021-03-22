Mayor Valerie Plante unveils action plan to enhance French language in Montreal

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced a new action plan to enhance the French language in the city over the next four years — a first for the metropolis.

The city aims to, among other things, promote French as the city’s official language and hire more municipal workers in secretarial and communications departments who are proficient in French.

Plante announced the plan during a virtual press conference Monday and said it’s meant to “reaffirm” Montreal as the French metropolis in North America -- but she was careful to note that the rights of English-speaking and Indigenous communities will be preserved.

“Montreal is a great city because of its diversity, culture, and, of course, language. Whether your mother tongue is French, English or any other, this plan does not in any way affect the history and traditions of any of Montreal’s different communities,” Plante told reporters Monday.

“English institutions will continue to operate and offer services in a way in which they always have. Many citizens from various countries in the world have chosen to make Montreal their home.”

The plan includes 24 action items. Some of its other goals include promoting French-language arts and cultural works and raising awareness about French-language learning for newcomers and post-secondary students.

Plante’s plan comes in the midst of an ongoing debate about the decline of French in Montreal. The mayor said the goal is to ensure everyone has the tools and the means to learn and speak French in the city.

Just last week, the mayor was criticized by a few people on social media for posting a tweet in English announcing a plan to invest $25 million to revitalize the city’s downtown.

With the @GouvQc, we are announcing today an ambitious summer plan of $25M for the downtown area. We will work with our partners to offer animation in the downtown core. #polmtl

Plante told CTV Montreal anchor Maya Johnson that it’s a delicate balance to respect both sides as mayor.

“It’s delicate, it’s emotional. I understand why because our language is who we are, it’s an open window to our culture so I do understand,” she said last Friday.

“I’m glad that I can express myself in English or another languages and sometimes I think it’s important to speak to all kinds of people, whether they’re anglophones, allophones.”