McGill researcher to lead study of long-term COVID-19 symptoms in Quebec adults

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

A new study of Quebec adults infected with COVID-19 who are experiencing long-term symptoms will be led by Dr. Thao Huynh, a researcher at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre.

The study will assess the health of 200 participants over a one-year period.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide is estimated to approach 200 million. Of these, a significant but unquantified proportion have long-term symptoms.

Dr. Huynh believes that it is, therefore, crucial to gain a thorough understanding of the extent and duration of cardiovascular, neurocognitive, gastrointestinal and urinary complications of COVID-19.

The study will be conducted with colleagues from McGill University, the University of Sherbrooke and the Clinical Research Institute of Montreal.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2021.

