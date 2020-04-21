iHeartRadio
McGill University Health Centre sends staff to seniors' home in Lachine

seniors home ciusssoim

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) lent some of its staff to the West Island regional health body (CIUSSSOIM), and sent a dozen health-care workers to the Nazaire-Piche CHSLD in Lachine.

The MUHC said in a news release that the elderly care home can count on up to 25 MUHC workers for assistance until May 3.

The staff who went volunteered to go.

“It is in times of crisis like this that we recognize a sense of community and real altruism,” said MUHC President and CEO Pierre Gfeller.

According to the numbers from the CIUSSS from April 19, the Lachine home has 35 residents with COVID-19, which makes up 35 per cent of the beds in the facility.

"It is with this kind of partnership of expertise and resources that we will be able to make a difference for our seniors at CHLSD Nazaire-Piché," said CIUSSSOIM President Lynne McVey.

