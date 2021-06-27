McGill University medical students launch Kits for Kids to help low-income new parents

An organization in McGill University's Medical Student Society (MSS) has launched a new initiative to help underprivileged children in Montreal.

The MSS Kits for Kids partnered with TakingITGlobal and some local businesses and hosted their first kit-building event Sunday.

The goal: provide free essential supplies to those in need.

On Sunday, eight McGill medical students formed an assembly line to build 60 kits full of necessities for infants.

“Throughout our clinical rotations, we witnessed several families struggling to afford basic hygienic necessities for their young children, a reality that was further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said co-president Dean Noutsios in a news release.

The organization plans to hold regular kit-building events in the future.

The kits include diapers, wipes, baby shampoo and other supplies for babies up to two years old living in low-income families.

“We saw value in intervening early to minimize not only child health disparities but also their subsequent impact on adult health,” said co-founder Emilie Groulx-Boivin.

Organizers are receptive to donations and can be contacted on Facebook or on their website.