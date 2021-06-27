iHeartRadio
32°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

McGill University medical students launch Kits for Kids to help low-income new parents

McGill University's Medical Student Society organization launched the Kits for Kids to help out underprivileged children on the Island of Montreal by raising boxes of necessities.

An organization in McGill University's Medical Student Society (MSS) has launched a new initiative to help underprivileged children in Montreal.

The MSS Kits for Kids partnered with TakingITGlobal and some local businesses and hosted their first kit-building event Sunday.

The goal: provide free essential supplies to those in need.

On Sunday, eight McGill medical students formed an assembly line to build 60 kits full of necessities for infants.

“Throughout our clinical rotations, we witnessed several families struggling to afford basic hygienic necessities for their young children, a reality that was further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said co-president Dean Noutsios in a news release.

The organization plans to hold regular kit-building events in the future.

The kits include diapers, wipes, baby shampoo and other supplies for babies up to two years old living in low-income families.

“We saw value in intervening early to minimize not only child health disparities but also their subsequent impact on adult health,” said co-founder Emilie Groulx-Boivin. 

Organizers are receptive to donations and can be contacted on Facebook or on their website.

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error