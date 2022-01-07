McGill University suspends COVID-19 rapid test pilot project

McGill University says it will be suspending its COVID-19 rapid test pilot project for students and staff, following a government directive asking that tests be reserved for symptomatic individuals.

"Anyone with symptoms should not be coming to our campuses and we do not want to encourage our community members to make trips to campus just to be tested," the university stated.

The rapid testing site was supposed to open on Jan. 3, allowing all students, faculty and staff to be quickly tested onsite.

"The health and wellbeing of our community remain our top priority, and all necessary health and safety measures will continue to be implemented to ensure that our campuses remain safe places to learn and to work," notes Shirley Cardenas, a media relations officer for the university.

The four major universities in Montreal announced this week that they would be delaying a return to in-person teaching following the rising number of COVID-19 cases among young people on the island.

Nevertheless, at McGill, students involved in "Tier One" teaching activities will be expected back on campus starting Jan. 10.

"Tier One activities are educational activities that are extremely difficult to conduct online and include critical teaching laboratories, clinical activities, project courses, various activities in music and other experiential in-person components of courses, including those required for graduating students," reads a letter to students from Deputy Provost Fabrice Labeau.

McGill notes it is currently looking for alternative ways to distribute rapid tests to students and staff both on campus and in living residences.

The university says it plans to welcome students back on campus on Jan. 24.