McGill University will require students to wear masks at all times, stricter than Quebec

McGill University is taking a tougher stance than even the Quebec government on the mask requirements in class.

This fall, all students will have to wear a procedural mask while seated in class even though Quebec said recently that they only have to be masked while unseated, up and about at school.

McGill is also limiting class sizes with none larger than 150 people permitted.

All students in Quebec must war masks while circulating, but McGill is maintaining the distancing and mask rules while seated, though there is a plan to gradually phase out distancing over time if conditions allow.

Professors can remove their masks to teach so long as they are at least two metres away from students.

MUHC immunologist Dr. Donald Vinh is on board with the university's decision since, he said, masking has proved to be such an effective measure against transmission.

"I'm not entirely sure I understand the government's directives here. I don't think that they should be soft or lax and I certainly don't think that it should be up to the individual to decide whether it is good for the rest of the people in that classroom," he said.

Vinh added that an ideal situation would be proper ventilation in all classrooms, as well as 100 per cent vaccination on campus.

"I'm actually quite proud that McGill is taking that initiative that in classes we are going to b doing masking," said Vinh.

He admitted different campuses, however, have different limitations, highlighting the importance of masking.

At the Waterloo and Ottawa universities in addition to New York University, vaccines are mandatory for attendance.

This is not the case in any Quebec university to date.

Human rights lawyer Pearl Eliades said institutions that do not institute mandatory vaccination orders could be challenged in the future, but that it's unlikely Quebec would institute a provincial order.

"The distinction being made is between essential activities and non-essential activities. That's the key dividing line," she said. "If you want to go to a bar, if you want to go to a restaurant, if you want to go to a sporting event, that is a non-essential activity, but accessing medical services, the right to education, those are things that are considered to be quite different."

The health ministry said Tuesday it is planning to set up vaccination clinics on campuses this fall to encourage as many students as possible to get the shots to protect themselves and others.