Media food drive collecting donations in the Greater Montreal area

The media food drive is collecting donations on the streets of Greater Montreal Thursday.

It's the 21st edition of the drive, which accepts donations of cash and non-perishable foods until Dec. 31.

Anyone looking to donate to the cause can do so at their local Jean Coutu pharmacy, as well as various Maxi and Provigo grocery stores.

There are also 70 collection points across the Island of Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians and Longueuil.

Cash donations can be made online on the media food drive website or by texting NOEL to 20222 to donate $10.

Numerous local celebrities and volunteers are taking part in the event.

Many of them will be lending a helping had at various food banks, where demands increase during the holiday season.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2021.