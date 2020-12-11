Mediation not negotiation is the role Kanesatake's council wants for new Quebec appointee

The Quebec government is hoping newly appointed negotiator Paul Girard will be able to find solutions to the years-long tensions between the municipality of Oka and the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake, as leaders from the two communities prepare to meet with him.

Girard will meet with the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Monday, and council Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon said he hopes he can help find a peaceful solution.

However, Simon wants to make some things clear, starting with Girard's title.

"I'm not too comfortable with the term negotiator because I'm not negotiating anything with Quebec at this point," said Simon. "Mediation, of course. Try to find some common ground and avenues of peace to settle our disputes."

The dispute between Simon and Oka Mayor Pascal Quenvillon has been simmering for the past years leading up to Quenvillon's recent decision to request that part of the historic Pines wooded area be rezoned as an environmental heritage site under the jurisdiction of the municipality.

Quenvillon welcomed Girard's nomination and is encouraged by his experience in the Surete du Quebec.

"It's a very positive nomination for the two communities," he said. "I look forward to collaborating with him."

Kanesatake has long claimed the pines as part of its traditional territory, and is preparing a legal challenge to Oka's proposition.

"There's a huge educational component here that needs to be implemented not just with the Mayor of Oka but with the MRC entirely," said Simon. "They have to understand who we are and what our historical grievances are. They forgot that we were here first. That colonial mentality has to be fixed."

Newly appointed Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafreniere appointed Girard and said in a release that he is concerned about the situation surrounding the Pines.

Girard's report is due March 31.