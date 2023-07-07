iHeartRadio
Mediation reduces the number of Quebec work stoppages by 11.7%: labour ministry


Aluminerie Becancour (ABI) locked out workers demonstrate at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, February 7, 2018. FILE - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Between 2014 and 2020, the mediation-conciliation services provided by the Ministry of Labour helped to reduce the number of work stoppages in Quebec by 11.7 per cent.

A total of 1,524 mediation-conciliation interventions prevented several strikes or lockouts during this period, according to a compilation by the Ministry of Labour.

"Intervention in mediation-conciliation plays an important role not only in reducing the number of work stoppages and their duration, but also in managing new causes of conflict," the report titled "Measuring the effects of work stoppages and mediation-conciliation activities on the Quebec economy" read.

It also points out that the number of work stoppages has fallen significantly in Quebec over the past 40 years, but "their costs remain high for Quebec."

During the period studied, work stoppages resulted in a loss of 2.9 million person-days, i.e. the number of days of a work stoppage multiplied by the number of employees affected by this work stoppage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 7, 2023.

