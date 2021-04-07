Medical masks to be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as of April 8

Medical masks will be mandatory in all workplaces in Quebec starting April 8.

The province’s workplace safety board (CNESST) made the announcement Wednesday morning, calling the new guidelines a precaution against the “threat of COVID-19 variants, which are highly contagious.”

Indoor mask wearing will be mandatory, along with existing protocols for physical distancing and barriers in the workplace.

The measure also applies outdoors, if workers are likely to come within two metres of each other.

The masks must either be surgical or approved by Quebec’s standardization bureau.

The order comes after the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) released recommendations for mandatory masks in workplaces last week.

The INSPQ also recommends workers rotate meal times, favour eating in individual offices when possible or that companies make more rooms available for workers.



- With files from The Canadian Press